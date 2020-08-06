Tony Shalhoub (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tony Shalhoub is entering “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” episode “Marvelous Radio” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program streamed December 6 and was the seventh episode of the third season for the Amazon Prime show.

In this installment, Abe (Shalhoub) is excited to see his article about a blacklisted friend published by The New York Times. He and Rose then celebrate the bris of Noah and Astrid’s baby.

SEE 2020 Emmy nominations complete list: All the nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards

Shalhoub is the two-time reigning champ in this category and won three times earlier for “Monk.” For this 2020 contest, he is competing against co-star Sterling K. Brown, past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”), Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) and Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”) and rookie contender William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions