Tony Vlachos takes the lead in ‘Survivor’ 40 winner predictions, according to our odds

After a momentous episode, Tony Vlachos is now the frontrunner to win “Survivor: Winners at War.” For many weeks, Sophie Clarke had been Gold Derby’s top contender to win Season 40 but Tony just orchestrated a blindside on her in a carefully calibrated 4-3-2 move, sending her out with an idol in her pocket. Can Tony actually go all the way after this move? Gold Derby users seem to think so.

Tony currently has 3/1 odds of emerging victorious from “Survivor: Winners at War,” according to our winner predictions. He is the overwhelming favorite among all predictors, racking up more top votes than the other 18 contestants combined. Michele Fitzgerald is a distant second with 37/10 odds followed by Sarah Lacina in third at 9/2. Nick Wilson, Kim Spradlin and Denise Stapley are the only other players who have more than one top vote.

SEE ‘Survivor 40’ head-scratcher: Will slippery Tony Vlachos ever receive a vote at tribal council?

As for who Gold Derby predictors expect to be voted out next, Ben Driebergen tops all remaining contestants with 6/5 odds of being sent to the Edge of Extinction. In last week’s episode, Ben gave Tony one of his fire tokens and became the ire of Jeremy Collins, who was hoping to lead his alliance to vote him out. But if it’s not Ben that gets the boot in this week’s episode, Kim is not far behind with 16/5 odds followed by Jeremy at 5/1. Even after a big episode where he went against his biggest ally, Sarah, only a few brave souls are predicting Tony to be voted out next.

Looking at the other predictions, no one is expected to win a Reward Challenge, as has become customary these last two weeks, while Jeremy is predicted to win Immunity. No one is expected to play an idol at Tribal Council, quit or be medevaced from the game.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘Survivor: Winners at War’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 40 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.