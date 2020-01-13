Top 20 Oscars snubs of movies, directors and screenwriters: ‘Bombshell,’ ‘Knives Out,’ Greta Gerwig, Taika Waititi …

The 2020 Oscar nominations went pretty much as we predicted although there were several surprises included on the roster of contenders and even more shocking omissions. With only nine Best Picture nominees, there was no room for our final Top 10 finisher, “Bombshell.” It numbers among the films up for Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards.

Even bigger jaw-droppers came from the directors branch who snubbed the DGA nominee Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) and denied “Little Women” helmer Greta Gerwig the chance to make Oscar history as the first female director with two nominations.

Likewise, we were surprised that the writers branch spurned several of the Writers Guild of America Awards contenders including the teams behind the original script “Booksmart” and the adaptation “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Scroll down for our list of the top 20 biggest snubs in these four top races, and check out the full list of the 92nd annual Academy Awards nominees.

SEE Top 20 Oscar snubs of actors and actresses

NOT NOMINATED: BEST PICTURE

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“Bombshell”

“Knives Out”

“The Farewell”

“The Two Popes”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST DIRECTOR

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit”

Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

SEE 2019 Oscar nominations: Full list of 92nd annual Academy Awards nominees

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

“Downton Abbey”

“Hustlers”

“Just Mercy”

“Richard Jewell”

NOT NOMINATED: BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Booksmart”

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite is My Name”

“Uncut Gems”

“Us”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions