‘Top Chef’: 60% say Angelo Sosa deserved to be booted for allowing his tuna to ‘die in vain’ [POLL RESULTS]

On the second episode of the All-Star edition of “Top Chef,” three All-Stars committed culinary sins of varying degrees that landed them on the bottom of the 14 remaining contestants.

For a challenge in honor of the late Los Angeles food critic Jonathan Gold, Stephanie Cmar made what host Padma Lakshmi called an “Indian taco,” which she claimed “didn’t taste like anything” and later said the dish was missing “tart flavors.” Guest judge Ruth Reichl offers that the addition of chutney would’ve “woken it up.” Eric Adjepong, who missed out on buying the last duck after Lisa Fernandes grabbed it at Whole Foods, instead paired his scallops with forlorn-looking and soggy red cabbage. Judge Gail Simmons said Eric’s plate wasn’t cohesive.

Meanwhile, Angelo Sosa couldn’t find annatto seed to make his Thai curry, a crucial ingredient. He ended up making a crudo of tuna with chilled turmeric broth and jicama. Top judge Tom Colicchio dismissed his effort as “a savory dish that eats like a dessert.” Ruth offered the most damning criticism: “I’m sorry, but this tuna died in vain. It was just a piece of flesh in a sweet broth.”

In the end, Angelo was ordered to pack his knives and go. And Gold Derby users agreed, with 60% who answered our poll overwhelmingly saying that the judges were correct to dismiss him. Stephanie got a fair share of votes with 36% saying she should have gotten the heave-ho. But Eric ducked out with just 4% saying he should have said bye-bye. See the complete poll results below.

