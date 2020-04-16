No Malarkey! The brash chef will be eliminated next from ‘Top Chef,’ according to the fans we’ve surveyed

Episode four of “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.,” “You’re So Fresh,” ended in a bit of a tussle between Brian Malarkey and Lee Anne Wong over who was to blame for a lack of seasoning on Wong’s plate. Luckily for both of them the judges liked Lisa Fernandes‘s dish even less and eliminated her instead, but we think Malarkey may be on his way out next.

As of this writing Malarkey gets leading odds of 16/5 of being eliminated from the show in episode five. That’s based on the combined predictions of “Top Chef” fans we’ve polled every week for their forecasts here in our predictions center. He does have a history of being hit-and-miss on the cooking show. When he previously competed in season three he had more bottom dishes than top dishes before being eliminated in fourth place.

However, “You’re So Fresh” was his first time landing at the bottom this season following a high score in “Strokes of Genius.” Compare that to Wong, who ranks second in our elimination predictions with 4/1 odds. She has been at the bottom in three out of the four challenges so far, avoiding a negative critique only once, in “The Jonathan Gold Standard.” She also finished fourth in her original season, the very first season of “Top Chef,” and then she returned in season 15 but had to withdraw due to altitude sickness.

Stephanie Cmar has also had a rough time so far, landing at the bottom in “Gold Standard” and “Genius” and ending up on the losing team in “Fresh” (though she wasn’t one of the bottom three on her team). She currently ranks third in our elimination predictions with 5/1 odds. Can these embattled cheftestants make a comeback, or do you agree one of them will pack their knives and go?

