‘Top Chef’: Did Lee Anne Wong get run over by the ‘Malarkey express’ or was it her own fault she was on the bottom? [POLL]

Did Brian Malarkey truly live up to his name last week on the All-Star season of “Top Chef”? First, for a vegetarian challenge he decided to streamline his usual overloaded creation by basically serving mozzarella and tomatoes with a vinaigrette. All I know is, if I can make a dish served on the show, it is no winner. Disappointed head judge Tom Colicchio thought the dish was too simple, adding that, “It’s ubiquitous. We’ve seen it.” Even though Brian’s offering was the red team’s first course, it was already clear he was in danger of being on the bottom three.

But his own dish might have been the least of his sins Brian later seemed to throw a teammate under the bus. Because it was a team challenge, many of the chefs helped their cohorts when it came to plating their six-course menu. That was the case when Lee Anne Wong asked Brian to grab the olive oil and sea salt and put those finishing touches on her butternut squash hummus and crudité second course. Guest judge Jeremy Fox appreciated how Lee Anne handled her raw vegetables, “how crunchy they are and the precise cuts on them.” But Gail Simmons said it needed more salt.

SEE ‘Top Chef’ recap: The 12 All-Stars go vegetarian while living up to the motto ‘You’re So Fresh’

At judges’ table, Tom also criticized the red team for starting out with two raw dishes. Jeremy thought that Brian’s offering would have been elevated with a roasted tomato component to differentiate it from the crudité. He then tells Lee Anne, “The respect you showed the produce was impeccable. But I would have liked some more oil and some more acid with the hummus.”

She explains that she relied on her fellow chefs – actually one chef – to place the finishing touches of the sea salt and olive oil on her plates. Mr. Malarkey does an eye roll and says, “I put the finishing touches on and I feel awful this is what she is getting in trouble for because I hit some nice crunchy salt on top on that extra virgin olive oil. But I am hearing that the hummus was needing some seasoning too.”

SEE ‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Lisa Fernandes fights for redemption against Joe Sasto and the deep fryer [WATCH]

Lee Anne angry-laughs and Tom just makes a face. Brian says, “I feel awful.” But as Tom observes, “It doesn’t matter — it’s Lee Anne’s dish.” To the camera later, Lee Anne says, “Do you see the bus tracks on my back.” Holy (bleep)!” To the judges, she apologizes for not triple checking what was on their plates.

But at least neither chef had to pack their knives and go since Lisa Fernandes did such a poor job of cooking her Brussels sprouts. Otherwise, Lee Anne may have been on the chopping block. Tom felt strongly that Lee Anne should have taken ownership of her food, adding, “She was standing right there watching every single one of those dishes go out.”

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

What do you think? Was Brian guilty of ruining Lee Anne’s plate? Or was the fault hers for not checking her dishes before they were served? Take the poll below and leave any other thoughts in the comments.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.