35% of ‘Top Chef’ fans are not amused by All-Star Brian Malarkey’s all-talk, little-good-food action [POLL RESULTS]

Given that the latest crop of contestants competing on “Top Chef’s” 17th season are returning players who never won the Bravo reality cooking show, most treat one another as peers and often pitch in when one of the players needs a helping hand.

But there is a returnee who is better at running his mouth and reveling in camera time than actually making fine-dining food. That would be Season 3 fourth-place finisher Brian Malarkey. The San Diego resident has opened restaurants across the country and pops up on TV with some regularity, either on early morning shows or as a judge on Food Network series. But based on the food he has put out this season, Brian’s cooking leaves much to be desired.

Among his sins so far, he pushed aside Joe Sasto in the very first elimination challenge and took over the three-person team that also included Lee Anne Wong. The threesome ended up on the bottom and Joe was the first chef to be cut. A few weeks later in a quickfire challenge, he fumbled over an ice cream maker and tried to cover his tracks by using liquid nitrogen.

Even more notably, he mishandled the seasoning of Lee Anne’s hummus and crudite dish in the six-course vegetarian team challenge and took no responsibility for it. Brian also tried to pass off his own tomatoes and mozzarella with a vinaigrette dressing as high-end cuisine. Then he failed to make a tasty signature bottled condiment in another challenge by using too much oil in his relish.

Before last week’s challenge, we asked fans of “Top Chef” for their feelings about Malarkey and his lack of finesse on the show. Turns out 35% said that he needs to be eliminated soon or else they will stop watching the show. Sadiesue spoke for many in our comments by saying, “I didn’t like Malarkey when he was first on the show and I like him even less this go round. He is perfectly named. He reminds me of Spike (Mendelsohn) who was all trickery and shenanigans.”

Another 29% said that after being on the bottom twice in a row, Brian is more talk and less fine cooking action while another 21% were frustrated by him for always trying to be in charge of team challenges but then not taking any responsibility for the less-than-good results. But the guy at least amuses 15% of viewers when he tries to pass off his food flaws as something that he wanted to achieve.

But a funny thing happened last week when Brian was once again partnered with Lee Anne when they had to buddy up on a challenge that required them to make one dish that combined bitter and umami flavor profiles. Lee Anne took a deep breath and laid down the law, preventing Brian from taking over the plating to make their dish a work of art. While Kevin Gillepsie and Melissa King won the challenge, host Padma Lakshmi told Brian and Lee Anne that they came close to winning it all.

Will this turn of events cause Brian to reform his worst impulses and work with others instead of just calling the shots without input? We will have to see, especially since the dreaded Restaurant Wars challenge seems to be on the horizon.

