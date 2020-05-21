‘Top Chef’ elimination odds: Will Stephanie pack her knives and go in episode 10, or can she redeem herself?

It has been a rough season for Stephanie Cmar on “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.” She has had a couple of bright spots, but she has been at the bottom more often than not. So will her luck finally run out tonight in episode 10, “Colossal Coliseum Kaiseki”? Alas, we think it might.

Cmar gets leading odds of 59/20 of packing her knives and going, according to the combined predictions of “Top Chef” fans who place their bets every week here in our predictions center. And it’s easy to see why. She has been at the bottom in four elimination challenges this season so far: “The Jonathan Gold Standard,” “Strokes of Genius,” “Bring Your Loved One to Work” and “Pitch Perfect.” And in another challenge, “You’re So Fresh,” she was on the losing team but luckily didn’t have one of the judges’ bottom dishes.

It seems like she can’t catch a break, but it hasn’t been all bad news. She got a high score in the very first challenge, “It’s Like They Never Left,” then she won the quickfire challenge in “Pitch Perfect,” and her team won the hard-fought “Restaurant Wars.” Every challenge on the show wipes the slate clean, and the judges have not hesitated to eliminate chefs who have had great track records — just ask Kevin Gillespie, who had won a total of six challenges before he got the boot for his “Restaurant Wars” blunders. So it’s never too late to make a good impression on this show.

And no matter what happens Cmar has already improved on her last “Top Chef” result. She previously competed in season 11 in New Orleans where she finished seventh. This year she’s already in the top six going up against some of the best of the best the show has had to offer over the years. So are we right that this will be the end of the road for her, or will she hold on for at least another week?

