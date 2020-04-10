‘Top Chef’ elimination odds (week 4): Will Lisa Fernandes or Stephanie Cmar be the next All-Star to go?

Three male cheftestants have been eliminated from “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.” so far — Joe Sasto, Angelo Sosa and Jamie Lynch — but it looks like a woman will be on the chopping block in week four when the competitors have to make vegetarian dishes for the judges. That’s according to our racetrack odds, which are based on the combined forecasts of “Top Chef” fans who have placed their bets here in our predictions center.

As of this writing Lisa Fernandes gets leading odds of 37/10 of being eliminated. She previously competed on the show in season four, when she was a runner-up but landed at the bottom seven times in a row before the finale. She’s been doing alright in season 17, though, advancing safely through all three elimination challenges so far.

Maybe we should be more worried for Stephanie Cmar, who ranks second in our elimination predictions with 5/1 odds. She landed at the bottom for the last two weeks with a bland Indian taco in “The Jonathan Gold Standard” and undercooked pasta in “Strokes of Genius.” And she only finished seventh the last time she competed on the show in season 11. Can she redeem herself after those close calls?

The good news for both Fernandes and Cmar is that neither of them were the ones having problems in Bravo’s previews for tonight’s show. At one point Jennifer Carroll returns to one of her dishes on the stove to find that another chef has turned up the heat on it (accidentally?), ruining that element of her meal. And Lee Anne Wong comments about being thrown under the bus when facing the judges. But previews can be deceiving. The true disaster may befall someone else entirely.

