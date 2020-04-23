Who will fall victim to ‘Top Chef’ double elimination: Brian Malarkey, Stephanie Cmar, Lee Anne Wong or …?

Five chefs have already packed their knives and gone home from “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.,” and tonight there will be a sixth contestant on the chopping block … and a seventh. In last week’s preview for tonight’s show (watch it below) it was revealed that this will be a double elimination challenge. So which two will get the axe? Check out our official odds here, and place your bets in our predictions center before tonight’s show. And look back at everyone who has been eliminated so far here, where you can also see how they’ve done in “Last Chance Kitchen.”

This will be a team challenge in which the 10 remaining culinary combatants will pair off in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, so of course this task will test who’s in perfect harmony and who’s cuisine is hopelessly off-key. And it looks like Brian Malarkey and Lee Anne Wong are teamed up. They clashed before in “You’re So Fresh” when Wong blamed Malarkey for adding insufficient salt and oil to her vegetarian dish, and this week Wong says, “Shopping with Brian Malarkey is like shopping with monkeys on crack.”

Indeed, we say Malarkey will get the boot. He gets leading odds of 69/20 based on the combined forecasts of “Top Chef” fans we poll every week. We thought he would be eliminated last week too, but he narrowly survived “Bring Your Loved One to Work” despite landing in the bottom three. That was his second week in a row at the bottom; in fact, the judges dissed his dishes in three out of the five challenges so far.

But Wong doesn’t rank second in our predictions as the next most likely chef to be eliminated. Instead, Stephanie Cmar is next in line with odds of 9/2 after she too landed at the bottom in “Bring You Loved One.” Wong is third with 5/1 odds. Cmar and Wong have spent three out of five challenges at the bottom just like Malarkey.

That doesn’t bode well for any of them, but it’s not a guarantee any of them will be sent home. In fact, maybe landing at the bottom is good luck because none of the chefs who have been eliminated so far — Joe Sasto, Angelo Sosa, Jamie Lynch, Lisa Fernandes and Jennifer Carroll — had been at the bottom at all before their sudden ousters. So will Malarkey, Cmar and Wong all survive again?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo.