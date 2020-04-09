Superstar Kelly Clarkson trolls the remaining ‘Top Chef’ All-Stars [WATCH]

Don’t you love it when reality show celebrities pop up on another TV talent contest? If so, you will want to see what happens when “American Idol” winner and coach for “The Voice” Kelly Clarkson puts in an appearance in the “Top Chef” kitchen and mingles with the 12 remaining All-Star contestants this season. She is currently promoting her animated film “Trolls World Tour,” which is going straight to video-on-demand on April 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the preview clip above, host Padma Lakshmi introduces Clarkson as a guest judge for the main challenge round. The chefs are delighted about the news. “I’m Kelly Clarkson, nice to meet you,” although clearly everyone already knows there is musical greatness in their midst. As a thrilled Karen Akunowicz says, “She’s amazing!” However, there is less enthusiasm in the room when Padma reveals that their menus for the challenge must be vegetarian. Melissa King does a fist pump, however, so at least she is happy.

The chefs then proceed to hit the Santa Monica Farmers Markets. Brian Malarkey, seen sporting a jaunty cap, has a bag full of green vegetation while someone declares, “I need my carrots.” When they get back into the kitchen, Jennifer Carroll is beside herself when whatever she was cooking on the stove has been ruined. As she says, “It is trash.”

Lee Anne Wong says, “I need sea salt and a little olive oil.” Turns out, Brian had grabbed the salt and olive oil. He says, “I put the finishing touches on.” However, Lee Anne says, “Do you see the bus tracks on my back? Holy (bleep).” It’s clear who might have sabotaged her dish.

But in the second preview clip below, Jennifer realizes someone turned up the flame on the stove and ruined what she was cooking. We first hear Kevin Gillespie marveling over the color of the orange he is slicing. Melissa says she drank corn soup all the time as a kid. “Summertime, wintertime. I was just obsessed with corn. Soup can really showcase what a chef can do. There are a lot of little steps and components, and I only have two hours to really make sure that corn broth has time to develop flavor.”

SEE ‘Top Chef’s’ Jonathan Gold episode was even more moving than expected for showcasing local restaurants at a time of crisis

Jennifer says she is “breaking down my cauliflower right now so I can rub it with jerk sauce. Brian says he is shifting down and going very simple. “In the quickfire challenge, I tried to do too much. And it was a disaster. Now my dish is super clean and simple, literally it’s going to be tomatoes, burrata, fresh herbs. It’s going to be me doing the most restrained dish I could possibly do.”

Back to Jennifer, as she sees flames licking her pot on the stove. “My coriander cashew butter was on very low. But when I turned around, it was pretty much on fire,” she says. She shows what happened to what she calls an integral part of her dish to Eric Adjepong, but he has no clue why it was overcooked. Time is almost over as the judges arrive to taste the food. Here’s hoping Jennifer doesn’t go home for someone else’s error.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions