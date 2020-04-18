‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Jennifer Carroll wants redemption, but there’s a twist – ‘What the hell did I get myself into?’ [WATCH]

“I’m definitely playing hard to win this time around. I’m from Philly, so I’m like the Rocky of ‘Top Chef.’ Rocky keeps coming back, he keeps fighting. I get knocked down and I just keep coming back in,” said Jennifer Carroll upon entering “Last Chance Kitchen.” The judges didn’t like the texture of her signature ginger sauce in the episode “Bring Your Loved One to Work,” so she was eliminated from the competition. But was she able to redeem herself in a sauce battle against last week’s “Last Chance” winner Lisa Fernandes? Watch above.

Since this week’s “Last Chance Kitchen” was all about perfecting sauces, there was a twist in how their dishes would be prepared: Tom Colicchio himself would be cooking the protein for the challenge, and there was no time on the clock. Carroll and Fernandes’s time would be up whenever Colicchio was done cooking. “What the hell did I just get myself into?” said Carroll upon hearing the news.

But Colicchio was kind to the contestants. To give them as much time as possible, he chose a big bone-in rib-eye steak, but even still this was a battle of time management as much as it was a battle of sauces. Fernandes opted to make a maggi chimichurri that she could make relatively quickly, while Carroll went with a beef sauce with harissa, lemon, ginger, garlic and date au jus. As Colicchio’s steak went into the oven to finish up its cooking, Carroll realized she did not leave herself enough time to reduce her sauce properly — “This sucks,” she lamented.

Ultimately, Colicchio thought both sauces had good flavor but both had problems: Fernandes’s was a little too heavy, and Carroll’s was a little too thin. But Carroll was indeed done in by her runny liquid, which meant that Fernandes won her second “Last Chance Kitchen” in a row. “Stinks, but it’s true,” said Carroll on her way out. “My sauce is not reduced down enough, and I knew it from when I plated it. I thought I would win still, though.”

Alas, Rocky is down for the count.

