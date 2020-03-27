‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Who won the ‘Italian throw-down bro-down’ between Joe Sasto and Angelo Sosa? [WATCH]

A second All-Star cheftestant was eliminated on “Project Runway” at the end of episode two, “The Jonathan Gold Standard.” That meant the launch of “Last Chance Kitchen,” in which eliminated chefs compete for an opportunity to return to the competition. Watch the episode above.

Joe Sasto was eliminated in the season premiere for an unfortunate seafood dish on flatbread. Angelo Sosa was ousted in “Gold Standard” for drowning a piece of tuna in super-sweet broth. So it was time for what Sasto called “an Italian throw-down bro-down” between the two chefs looking for redemption. And what better way to redeem themselves after their bad seafood than to make new fish dishes to be judged by renowned seafood chef Michael Cimarusti, who himself was a favorite of food critic Jonathan Gold.

“This is my shot. This is redemption,” Sasto explained. “I want to prove to myself and to everyone out there that I should not have been the first one eliminated.” Sosa had even more personal reasons for trying to redeem himself: “I also want to show my son Jacob Elias, who has gone through so many challenges and obstacles. I want to be that example for him. Just believe in yourself and believe in your dreams.”

From the ingredients available to them, Sasto decided to be ambitious by preparing geoduck with a special puree. Sosa’s plan was to edit down his ideas with soft scrambled eggs topped by caviar. Cimarusti and host Tom Colicchio liked Sosa’s dish, but thought the caviar got lost among the other ingredients. Sasto wasn’t perfect either: his geoduck was perfectly prepared, but the puree did absolutely nothing for it.

The verdict? Perhaps surprisingly given how much they disliked that puree, Sasto was the champion, which unfortunately means that poor Sosa was eliminated twice in one night — this time for good. But Sasto doesn’t get to return to the competition just yet. He’ll have to make his way through more eliminated chefs as the season progresses. Can he hold on for long enough to make it back into the show’s main roster?

