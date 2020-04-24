‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Karen battles best friend Nini AND Lisa to return to the competition – ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’ [WATCH]

“You’ve got to be kidding me. I don’t know that I have any gas left in my tank. I’m pretty tired, I’m pretty over it. So I guess we’ll just have to see,” said Karen Akunowicz after “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi announced that she’d fight for her culinary life in “Last Chance Kitchen” immediately after she was double-eliminated with best friend Nini Nguyen. And it turned out to be a grueling marathon for the cheftestants, so much so that it was split into two parts. Watch part one above, and scroll down for the conclusion.

Because this week’s “Top Chef” episode, “Get Your Phil,” ended in a double elimination, there were three ousted chefs competing in “LCK” instead of just two. In the first round, Akunowicz and Nguyen were pitted against “LCK” defending champ Lisa Fernandes to make sweet and sour dishes on purpose after Akunowicz and Nguyen were eliminated for a sweet and sour dish that was supposed to be umami and sour.

The loser of that challenge was eliminated outright, while the remaining two immediately moved on to the second round: making family-style meals for the other eliminated chefs gathered in the kitchen. The winner of the family-style challenge would then get to return to the main competition immediately, while the loser would remain in “LCK” to battle more eliminated chefs in the hopes of returning to the show later in the season. Whew!

“If there’s anything that’s a roller coaster of emotions, this is it,” Akunowicz added about enduring two cooking challenges mere minutes after being told to pack her knives and go. Nguyen was “torn emotionally” by the fact that she had to compete head-to-head against her best friend, and especially to have to do it on “LCK” where she also competed last year in season 16: “‘Last Chance Kitchen’ is like that bad boyfriend you can’t get rid of.”

So who survived the gauntlet and achieved instant redemption? Find out by watching part one above and part two below.