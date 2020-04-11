‘Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen’: Lisa Fernandes fights for redemption against Joe Sasto and the deep fryer [WATCH]

“I’ve never heard ‘Pack your knives and go’ before. I feel very disappointed in myself. I did not put my life and my restaurant on hold to get eliminated. I came here to win,” says Lisa Fernandes, who was eliminated from “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.” in the episode “You’re So Fresh” but had a chance to redeem herself against Joe Sasto in “Last Chance Kitchen.” Watch what happened above.

Fernandes was done in by the deep fryer when she tried to make a vegetarian dish for the judges and ended up with Brussels sprouts that were undercooked and dried out. So host Tom Colicchio gives her another chance in a “Fry or Die” challenge in which the deep fryer is the only cooking element they’re able to use. That’s just fine for Fernandes, who confidently proclaims, “I got this. This is my world. I love deep-frying proteins, I can deep-fry fruits, I can deep-fry vegetables. Let’s f*cking go!”

Sasto isn’t so enthusiastic, though. Despite winning two “Last Chance” challenges in a row against Angelo Sosa and Jamie Lynch, he hasn’t had as much frying experience. So while Fernandes has no doubts about her pork chops combined with a second attempt at Brussels sprouts, Sasto crosses his fingers with a dish centered around fried cheese. But “as soon as I taste my sweet potatoes, I know this is a disaster,” says poor Sasto.

The good news for Sasto is that Colicchio likes the meals prepared by both chefs. But it turns out that Fernandes’s confidence was well-founded. Colicchio declares her the winner, sending Sasto out of the competition for good. “There goes my shot at redemption,” laments the exiting All-Star. “I don’t think I got to give everything I had to give, but I had a blast doing it, and I’m so glad I said yes to doing this again.”

Do you agree that Fernandes deserved to win the head-to-head match-up? And will she outlast the rest of her “Last Chance” rivals and ultimately return to the main competition?

