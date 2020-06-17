Is Melissa King a lock to win ‘Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.’? She has the best track record by far, but she’s not perfect

There are three contestants left going into this week’s season finale of “Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.,” and from the looks of things the grand prize is Michelle King‘s to lose. She has by far the best track record of any of the finalists. However, she did have a lengthy slump in the middle of the season, so we know she’s not infallible in the kitchen. Will she dominate the last challenge, or is the door open for an upset?

King previously competed in season 12 of the series, where she won one quickfire challenge and two elimination challenges before being eliminated in fourth place. Now compare that to her performance this year: she has won three quickfire challenges and six elimination challenges, which makes her by far the winningest contestant of the season. In fact, she won the last three challenges in a row: “Michael’s Santa Monica,” “Lucca” and “Parma.” So she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

That said, her culinary journey has had a few bumps in the road. She was on the losing team for “Restaurant Wars,” which messed with her confidence and threw her off her game, resulting in bottom dishes in the next two challenges too.”Cabin Fever” and “Colossal Coliseum Kaiseki.” Right after that she climbed back to the top with her three consecutive victories, so while she certainly has momentum on her side, we also know that it’s possible for her rivals Bryan Voltaggio and Stephanie Cmar to capitalize if she has another setback. After all, It was Voltaggio and Cmar, respectively, who won the “Cabin” and “Kaiseki” challenges where King struggled.

Do you think King will reign supreme in the “Top Chef” finale, or will an underdog take the crown?

