‘Top Chef’s’ Jonathan Gold episode was even more moving than expected for showcasing local restaurants at a time of crisis

“Top Chef” producers couldn’t have guessed where the world would be when the episode “The Jonathan Gold Standard” aired on Thursday night, March 26. It was intended as a tribute to Jonathan Gold, the beloved Los Angeles food critic who died in 2018 at age 57, but it ended up also being an unexpected tribute to local, independently owned restaurants at a time when the restaurant industry has been greatly threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the course of his career, Gold wrote for LA Weekly, Gourmet and the Los Angeles Times, and in 2007 he became the first food critic ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Criticism. As “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons pointed out, Gold was less about criticism than he was about uplifting the restaurants and chefs that he loved, and often that meant shining a light on traditional immigrant establishments.

This week’s elimination challenge sent the All-Star chefs to various eateries featured in “Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants,” the last edition he wrote before he died. The contestants traversed LA for a taste of Filipino, Ethiopian, Chinese, Thai and Indian food. They even hit up a food truck, whose underrated cuisine Gold helped legitimize. Hearing the owners of those restaurants share their memories of Gold was deeply moving, especially in Meals by Genet, where the owner got choked up and got a hug from Eric Adjepong.

As a New Yorker, the specific LA restaurants featured in this episode weren’t places I was familiar with, let alone attached to, but any New Yorker will understand how powerful and personal local restaurants can be. Anyone from anywhere can probably relate. But with social distancing measures in place across the country and across the world to try to slow the spread of COVID-19, those local businesses are particularly vulnerable. How much local flavor — literally and figuratively — will be lost when all is said and done?

When it’s safe for the world to open its doors again, I’m looking forward to eating like a king at establishments close to home — and tipping like a king too. What would we do without them?

