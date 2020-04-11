‘Top Chef’ after show: At last, we are fed a new episode of ‘What Would Tom Do?’ – ‘I wish you could have smell-o-vision’ [WATCH]

Fans of the reality cooking show “Top Chef” know when a new episode is over, they can go to the Bravo site and watch the web-only “Last Chance Kitchen,” where eliminated contestants can try to battle back into the competition by defeating other dismissed players each week.

But now they have added another component of the “Top Chef” experience with an after-show aperitif, if you will, served by head judge Tom Colicchio. A five-time recipient of the James Beard Foundation Award who has been on the show since it began in 2006, he usually delivers the most spot-on criticisms as well as sincere compliments while sampling the dishes that are put in front of him. This no-nonsense guy and his taste buds are almost always right. But while we often get to see Tom eating, we rarely if ever see this culinary superstar behind a stove.

That has all changed for the current All-Star edition in Season 17. This culinary legend has an after show all of his own titled “What Would Tom Do?” So far, only the premiere episode, which tied into an elimination challenge requiring the contestants to cook seafood on an open fire on that week’s “Top Chef,” provided fodder to see what this top judge would cook up if he were competing. Each ep has essentially been a mini cooking lesson that focuses on ingredients, prep work, different cooking methods and assorted tips on how to prepare a fairly straight-forward recipe.

But this week’s episode, “You’re So Fresh,” provided a perfect opportunity for Tom to put his stamp on a vegetarian dish. He is once again joined by his sassy co-host, Season 16 judge Nilou Motamed, who is in the process of opening a bottle of wine. She tells Tom that “my mom saw me the other day opening a bottle and she’s like, ‘you’re too good at that.'” Tom replies, “Meaning you were drunk?” Nilou: “Yeah, I believe that’s what she means.”

The chefs this week “got to go to the farmers market in Santa Monica, which is gorgeous,” Tom says. “I love it. Every time I come to L.A., the first I go, my first stop.” He then shares that whenever he writes a menu, it starts with the produce. There is a box of veggies nearby that he calls “my mini Santa Monica Farmers Market.” He says he has his flavors and he has everything he wants, but he’s wondering what to do with his produce.

He chooses delicata squash and says it will be the filling for his agnolotti. “If you’re going to eat your veggies, you might as well mix it with pasta.” His dish will also have chanterelles and sage brown butter. A Tom fun fact pops up on screen: “Delicata squash is wonderfully sweet and a good source of potassium and fiber.” He bangs the squash on the cutting board and allows his sous chef to scoop the innards. The shells go into a baking dish with a little oil, salt and pepper.

Tom then deals with his Brussels sprouts, as Nilou picks the leaves off that will be crisped in a fryer. As for his pasta dough, he says it is a simple recipe of one-to-one — one cup of flour, one cup of egg, one teaspoon of water, one teaspoon of olive oil, one pinch of salt: “This works for me.” Nilou asks Tom what his boys like for pasta. He says, “One’s adventurous and the other one not so much.” He kneads his pasta dough with his bare hands — what a man — and puts it in the refrigerator for a half hour.

Meanwhile, the squash shells have been cooking for about 30 minutes or until soft. He uses a wood-burning oven, which he says will be a little smoky. Nilou says, “I wish you could have smell-o-vision because it smells really good.” He puts the squash through a tamis, which we learn is used to strain or grate, resulting in a velvety puree.

Next comes the brown butter, which only needs a few minutes in a pan to turn light brown. Nilou brings over a Kitchen Aid mixer with a pasta attachment, which looks like it weighs a ton. She shouts, “Dude, get out of my way.” Nilou takes a sip of wine, and asks if Tom knows the French word “insouciant.” It means “free from concern” and “lighthearted.” See, watching reality show online spin-offs can be educational.

The pasta dough is rolled out and Tom squeezes out the squash filling in one straight line. He rolls the dough over and uses his fingers to mark where each agnolotti is. He then chops up some leeks and uses fennel for garnish. A tip: Don’t use a rapid boil for the pasta or it will explode. Next comes the mushrooms. A second tip: Space out your mushrooms in the hot pan. Nilou gets excited when Tom pours on the butter and then grates some fresh Parmesan on top of his delish dish. Or, as she says, “Making it rain, Tom. Making it rain.” It’s all over save for the actual eating. As one famous chef would say, “Bon appetit!”

