Do ya think eggplant is ‘sexy’? It is when ‘Top Chef’ head judge gets his hands on it on ‘What Would Tom Do?’ [WATCH]

This week’s “What Would Tom Do?” — the online after-show that appears after new episodes of Bravo’s “Top Chef”– sidekick Nilou Motamed begins by asking head judge Tom Colicchio, “Have you ever cooked in your kitchen at home without wine?” On cue, a crew person brings out a tray with both a white and red selection. Tom’s reply: “Sometimes I drink with a gin and tonic.” Nilou goes for the screw-cap white and takes a gulp.

Chatting about alcohol choices is all well and good, but this is about Tom demonstrating what he would have chosen to make food-wise if he had to do the show’s elimination challenge. There is no clock running for him, unlike the All-Star chefs on this 17th season. And he doesn’t have to madly race around the kitchen to grab his ingredients. As he notes, “I’m way too old for that shit. Can we say that on digital?”

Tom says this week’s “Top Chef” challenge was one of his favorites. The 11 remaining chefs had to create a signature product to sell in a jar or a bottle. “They had to make a bottled sauce or relish or something,” he explains. “They had to sell it and actually had to include it in their dish.” Right before Colicchio came to the show he made some eggplant relish that became an instant hit at home.” His garden was apparently overflowing with eggplant.

There are two things going on with what he will serve. The relish that they will make now and the roasted eggplant dish that he will cook as well with lamb chops. He cuts up eggplant, onion, fennel, garlic and ginger, Calabrian chilies and a bunch of spices. Oops, he forgot his raisins. He sends Nilou to fetch them from the pantry and finds some black raisins. Then she spies jars of dates and asks him if he is interested. Tom gets a rimshot for his reply, “No, I’m happily married.”

There is quite a mound of vegetables that will soon be gently heated in olive oil and frequently stirred so the flavors meld. Tom says don’t just pile up the vegetables all at once in a pot. “It will make a steamy mess.” Nilou says, “Don’t be afraid of olive oil.” Tom is stirring the veggies for about 10 minutes, allowing them to cook down and thicken. He next places a cover on them and puts them in the oven. He then scores slices of the soon-to-be-roasted eggplant to help soak up flavor. They cut up garlic, scallions and the peppers along with ginger. Next comes the roasting process in a fry pan.

Nilou rushes off to get some fish sauce as Tom mixes in such fresh herbs as basil, cilantro, parsley and Thai basil. He prefers medium rare lamb chops, cooking them over medium heat for 2 or 3 minutes on each side. Tom then removes the dark brown relish from the oven. He declares it to be “deep, dark and nasty as that.” Nilou can’t resist as she puts a mound of toppings on a chop and sticks it into her mouth.

Tom says he is filling a jar for his friend Padma Lakshmi, his fellow “Top Chef” host, and if it passes her chutney test, all is good. He suggests that the relish can complement a roasted fish, you can spread it on some bread and it even can go on a hot dog. If you want to get a copy of the recipe, find it at bravotv.com/topchefrecipes.

