Is ‘Top Chef’ judge Tom Colicchio the ‘Hannibal Lecter of radicchio?’ Watch ‘What Would Tom Do?’ and see [VIDEO]

The latest episode of the “Top Chef” after-show “What Would Tom Do?” begins with the head judge’s sidekick and Season 16 judge Nilou Motamed asking Tom Colicchio what his preference is when cooking with wine. He answers, “Just a dry wine.” Nilou takes a swig of the bottle that she just opened as is her usual wont.

Last week’s elimination challenge on the 17th season of Bravo’s reality cooking show was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the L.A. Philharmonic during which the 10 remaining chefs paired up and tried to create one dish that blended some combination of sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami.

Tom says, “I thought this was a great challenge. Chefs were really, really creative and they really highlight the flavors that they chose and they ended up with some really inspired and delicious dishes.” He adds that, “This is a moment when you can be experimental, because this isn’t a dish. It’s a concept. This is like how do you take those two flavor profiles and get them on a dish where the dish actually works together.”

Which combo of flavors does Tom pick? Bitter and sweet. Nilou, kidder that she is, points to Tom as bitter and dubs herself sweet. As for the food, he is making beet, artichoke and radicchio salad: “The beets are sweet and artichokes are really bitter.” His sidekick calls his artichokes “pretty” and notes it is a very different way than the way he cooks at his restaurant. Oh, a fun fact pops up: California produces 100% of the country’s artichoke crop!

He calls his dish “experimental” as Nilou sniffs an artichoke, adding that he is taking it to extremes. Tom says it is really important that the choke — which is actually a flower — is taken out, including the tough leaves. Next step is making a broth that will give the artichoke a variety of flavors including white wine and chicken stock. His helper says, “Oui, chef,” as she skiddadles off to find the liquids.

Tom usually cooks the artichokes whole, but they need to be submerged in his wine-broth potion on medium heat for about 20 minutes. He grabs some beet juice. Another Tom fun fact: Beets can be used as a hangover cure, an aphrodisiac or a hair dye. Can’t beat that. He pours the juice in a hot pot to allow it to get syrupy and sweet.

“Top Chef’s” head judge admits he doesn’t quite know where he is going with the dish. Tom asks Nilou to get some fresh parsley. “Yes, sir,” she says while eagerly asking, “Is it deep-fried time?” He is also roasting some beets in olive oil, salt, pepper and thyme. A tip: If a knife goes through smoothly, they are done.

Tom checks his beet and artichoke and says, “It looks good.” One more fun fact: Radicchio is a type of chicory with white veins, deep reddish purple leaves and a bitter taste. He will dress the leaves with the beet juice and olive oil as well. Nilou, however, is aghast as Tom is pulling out the middle of his radicchio “as if you were some Hannibal Lecter of radicchio.”

While he says he would never serve the plate at his restaurant, Tom explains what he wanted to do was to find ingredients that represent a few flavors. He declares the result “crazy, crazy” and also bittersweet as Nilou digs in. If you want a copy of the recipe, find it at bravotv.com/topchefrecipes.

