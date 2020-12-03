Tori Kelly (‘The Masked Singer’ Seahorse) unmasked interview: ‘I feel more like an entertainer now’ [WATCH]

The Super Six hit the stage on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer,” facing off for just three spots in the Season 4 finale. After losing a head to head battle with the Crocodile, the Seahorse was revealed to be Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actress Tori Kelly. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m gutted that you’re going home,” panelist Nicole Scherzinger expressed following Tori’s unmasking. “We thought that you could take the entire competition. You’re the best vocalist we’ve ever had on this show.” Watch Seahorse’s powerhouse performance of “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars above.

“I’ve always thought of myself as just a singer,” Tori explained to host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I thought it would be fun to just come out here and show a whole other side of myself. Be a little more sassy! Show some choreography. I can’t be as sassy anymore, I have to go back to being myself.” When asked about the telescope clue in one of her packages, the singer explained, “The telescope was because I was on ‘Star Search’ when I was 10.” Also, a frog in the clue package was a nod to when she sang “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog. “Honestly I was just thrilled to hear all the nice things you guys said,” Tori said in closing. “I just feel more like an entertainer now! I’m just excited for what this means for the rest of my career.”

Both Nicole and Robin Thicke correctly guessed Tori was behind the Seahorse mask. Jenny McCarthy thought another pop star, Halsey, was in the colorful costume. Ken Jeong went with another big-voiced diva, Christina Aguilera. Tori is no stranger to singing competitions. In addition to “Star Search,” she also competed on Season 9 of “American Idol.” She eventually paved her own path to success, winning two Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Gospel Album (“Hiding Place”) and Best Gospel Performance for “Never Alone” with Kirk Franklin.

Throughout the season there were numerous hints in Seahorse’s clue packages that pointed to Tori’s identity. The clocks with wings in Seahorse’s package were a clue for Tori’s single, “Time Flies.” The double lasso was a hint to Tori’s two Grammy wins. The Christmas wreath was a nod to Tori’s recently released album, “A Tori Kelly Christmas.”

Before getting eaten up by the Crocodile, Tori had been sailing through the competition as a heavy front-runner. The Group B singers she had a tail in eliminating were Mickey Rourke as the Gremlin, Mark Sanchez as the Baby Alien, Lonzo Ball as the Whatchamacallit and Dr. Elvis Francois as the Serpent. The Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom advanced to the finale where one of them will win the Golden Mask trophy for Season 4.

