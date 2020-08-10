Tracee Ellis Ross (‘black-ish’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Tracee Ellis Ross is entering the “black-ish” episode “Kid Life Crisis” as her 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Actress. This program aired January 21 and was the 13th episode of the sixth season for the ABC show.

In this installment, Bow (Ross) and Dre meet a couple without children on an all-inclusive vacation at a beach resort. They fantasize about a trip without kids but soon begin to realize they prefer their normal reality.

Ross has received her fourth career Emmy nomination for this role. For this 2020 contest, she is competing against past winners Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”) plus previous nominees Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”) and Issa Rae (“Insecure”).

