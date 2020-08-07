So you think you can make Emmy history: Choreographer Travis Wall is closing in on these prestigious records

“So You Think You Can Dance” contestant-turned-choreographer Travis Wall earned his 10th Emmy nomination this year for the Fox competition series. That puts him within striking distance of not one but two Emmy records. His nominated “Sign of the Times” routine tackled America’s gun violence epidemic in emotional fashion. Watch it above.

Before this year’s contenders were announced, Wall had been tied with Derek Hough as the second most nominated choreographer in Emmy history at nine apiece. Now Wall stands alone in second place in the record books. Only one other person has been nominated in this category more times: the legendary Debbie Allen with 11 bids. So Wall just needs one more to share her all-time record.

But that’s not all. Wall is already a two-time winner, and if he wins his third this year he would tie the all-time record for victories too. Allen holds that record as well, but she shares it with five other choreographers: Tony Charmoli, Marguerite Derricks, Alan Johnson, Mia Michaels and Walter Painter.

The bad news for Wall is that he may not be nominated again in 2021, at least not for “So You Think You Can Dance.” The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Fox to scrap plans for this summer’s season. Other competition programs have found ways to do virtual shows, but this series has always been dependent on close physical contact between dancers, so a safe and successful season would have been that much harder to achieve.

The good news for Wall is that he’s only 32-years-old. He was first nominated in 2011 when he was only 23, and he hasn’t missed a year since, so it seems like there’s a good chance we’ll see him again in the nominations lineup before too long, and perhaps in the winner’s circle again this September.

