If Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (‘Watchmen’) win either of their Emmy noms, they’ll only need a Tony to EGOT

Composer Alan Menken finally completed his EGOT on July 26 at the Daytime Emmys, and now we could get a little closer to a couple more. On July 28, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross earned two Primetime Emmy nominations for “Watchmen”: Best Music Composition for the episode “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” and Best Music and Lyrics for the song “The Way it Used to Be” from the episode “This Extraordinary Being.” They’re both Oscar and Grammy winners already, so an Emmy would bring them one Tony away from their own EGOT.

Reznor first won Grammys as the front man of the metal band Nine Inch Nails: Best Metal Performance for “Wish” (1993) and “Happiness in Slavery” (1996). Then he and Ross won Best Original Score at the Oscars for David Fincher‘s 2010 film “The Social Network.” Reznor won his third Grammy — and Ross his first — in 2013 for their score soundtrack for Fincher’s next film, “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

Now Reznor and Ross are first-time Emmy nominees, and they could be helped by just how much the television academy loved “Watchmen,” giving it 26 nominations overall including Best Limited Series. Music categories don’t always go hand-in-hand with the top program award, but last year “Chernobyl” did win Best Music Composition as part of its sweep. Incidentally, the composer of that series, Hildur Guðnadóttir, is also just a Tony away from EGOT after she won a Grammy and an Oscar within just a few months of her Emmy.

So that leaves one important question: after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides in the hopefully-not-too-distant future, how quickly can we get a Nine Inch Nails jukebox musical on Broadway?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?