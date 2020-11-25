‘Daily Show’ star Trevor Noah will host the 2021 Grammys: ‘I too know the pain of not winning the award!’

The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced on November 24 with a ton of surprises and upsets. But on the same day the academy also announced who will be hosting the event. After two years with awards darling Alicia Keys as emcee, this time the gig is going to “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah, who himself was nominated for a Grammy in 2020 for his comedy album “Son of Patricia.” The show will air on January 31 on CBS.

Noah said in a statement, “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event. I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Recording academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added, “With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what’s sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music’s Biggest Night for the first time.”

Noah isn’t the first talk show host to headline the Grammys. James Corden presented these kudos in 2017 and 2018. For that matter, Noah isn’t even the first “Daily Show” host to take the reins: Jon Stewart did the honors in 2001 and 2002. How do you think he’ll do in his first year as emcee?