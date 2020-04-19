Turtle and Night Angel are viewers’ favorites to win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 — Do YOU agree? [POLL RESULTS]

The results are in, and the two contestants that viewers of “The Masked Singer” most want to win Season 3 are Turtle and Night Angel. These powerful vocalists topped our recent poll that asked fans to name who they wanted to join the likes of T-Pain (Monster) and Wayne Brady (Fox) on the “Masked Singer” winners list. The complete poll results were as follows: Turtle (33%), Night Angel (25%), Kitty (18%), Astronaut (9%), Frog (8%), Rhino (4%) and Banana (3%). Do you agree or disagree with those numbers? Sound off down in the comments section.

Both of these fan-faves have performed five times so far on Fox’s wild and wacky competition series (see the song lists below) and have advanced to the Top 6. They’ll next be seen on the April 29 show as the remaining half-dozen costumed celebs give it their all on the stage in front of the studio audience and judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Turtle is the last remaining performer from Group A, which said goodbye to Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Rob Gronkowski (White Tiger) and Jordyn Woods (Kangaroo). The panelists are convinced Turtle is a boy band singer, throwing out such names as AJ McLean, Joey McIntyre and Donny Wahlberg. Do you think they’re right?

Night Angel is one of three Group C competitors still in the competition, along with Astronaut and Rhino. The eliminated singers from this group were Sarah Palin (Bear), Bella Thorne (Swan) and JoJo Siwa (T-Rex). Some of the judges’ best guesses so far have been Taraji P. Henson, Lil’ Kim and Toni Braxton. Who do you think it is?

SEE Are ‘The Masked Singer’ celebrity contestants lip-syncing or singing live?

Here are the song lists for Turtle and Night Angel so far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3:

TURTLE

Kickoff performance: “Kiss from a Rose” by Seal

Playoff performance: “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur

Championship performance: “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes

Super 9 performance: “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood

Faceoff performance: “Let It Go” by James Bay

NIGHT ANGEL

Kickoff performance: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi

Playoff performance: “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga

Championship performance: “Shout!” by Isley Brothers

Super 9 performance: “Rise Up” by Andra Day

Faceoff performance: “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.