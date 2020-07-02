4 top TV casting directors panel: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Big Little Lies,’ ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ ‘The Loudest Voice,’ ‘The Morning Show’ [WATCH]

What legendary casting directors inspired some of the best working today? What were some of the most difficult roles they’ve had to cast? And since the Motion Picture Academy President is here, what are their opinions about implementing an Oscar for casting? These were just some of the topics touched upon by some of four of television’s best casting directors during Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, conducted virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch the full interview with Carmen Cuba (“Stranger Things”), David Rubin (“Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere”), Terri Taylor (“The Loudest Voice”) and Victoria Thomas (“The Morning Show”) above.

Carmen Cuba has won two Emmys for her work on “Stranger Things” and “Behind the Candelabra.” She has also been a Casting Society of America nominee for “Logan Lucky,” “The Florida Project,” “Stranger Things,” “Narcos,” “Looking” and “Magic Mike” and won for “Behind the Candelabra.”

David Rubin has won twice at the Emmys for “Big Little Lies” and “Game Change.” His other nominations were for “Sharp Objects,” “Political Animals,” “Georgia O’Keeffe,” “Temple Grandin” and “Recount.” Wins with the CSA have been for “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Game Change,” “Recount” and “Fried Green Tomatoes.”

Terri Taylor has had nominations with the CSA for “Get Out,” “Whiplash” and “Hitchcock.” Other projects have included “The Invisible Man,” “Us,” “Halloween” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Victoria Thomas received an Emmy nomination for “Roots.” She won with the CSA for “Hidden Figures” and “Straight Outta Compton” along with noms for “Detroit,” “Roots,” “Instant Mom” and “Top Five.”

