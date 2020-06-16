Cinematographers for ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Deadliest Catch,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Penny Dreadful’ join Gold Derby’s Emmy Q&A series

Five of TV’s top cinematographers will reveal the secrets behind their success when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2020 Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our managing editor Chris Beachum and a group chat with Chris and all of the directors of photography together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2020 Emmy contenders:

MARSHALL ADAMS represents AMC for “Better Call Saul”

Adams is also known for his work on “El Camino,” “Shut Eye,” “Rush Hour,” “Grimm” and “CSI: New York.”

JOHN CONROY represents Showtime for “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”

Conroy has received one Emmy nomination for “Luther” and has won an American Society of Cinematographers Award for “The Terror: Infamy.” Other DP projects have included “The Name of the Rose,” “The Happy Prince” and “Broadchurch.”

DAVID KLEIN represents Showtime for “Homeland”

Klein is a three-time Emmy nominee for “Homeland” and “Deadwood.” He also received an ASC nom for “Homeland.” Other projects have included “Six,” “True Blood” and “Pushing Daisies.”

DAVID MULLEN represents Amazon Prime for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Mullen is an Emmy winner for “Maisel” among his two nominations and another two from the ASC. Other projects have included “Get Shorty,” “Extant,” “Mad Men,” “United States of Tara” and “Smash.”

DAVID REICHERT represents Discovery for “The Deadliest Catch”

Reichert is a five-time Emmy nominee with a win in 2015 for “Deadliest Catch.” Other projects have included “Hostile Planet,” “Our Planet” and “Bering Sea Gold.”

