TV cinematographers for ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘The Plot Against America’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top TV cinematographers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Monday, November 30, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the DPs together.

RSVP today by clicking here to book your reservations.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime): Dan Stoloff

Stoloff’s career has included “Amazing Stories,” “The Americans,” “Suits,” “The Prince” and “Fairly Legal.”

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix): Steven Meizler

Meizler received an Emmy nomination for “Godless.” Other projects have included “The OA,” “The Girlfriend Experience,” “Hoke” and “The Last Five Years.”

“Raised By Wolves” (HBO Max): Dariusz Wolski



Wolski’s career has included such projects as “News of the World,” “All the Money in the World,” “The Martian,” “Prometheus,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Crimson Tide.”

“The Plot Against America” (HBO): Martin Ahlgren



Ahlgren received Emmy nominations for “The Plot Against America” and “House of Cards.” Other projects have included “Altered Carbon,” “Daredevil,” “Blindspot” and “Power.”

