4 top TV cinematographers panel: ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Deadliest Catch,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Penny Dreadful’ [WATCH]

Which legendary cinematographers have inspired those working today? Can sharp-eyed DP’s spot the seams in the unbroken shots of “1917” and “Birdman”? And what image from an expertly lensed movie blew them away before they stepped behind the camera themselves? These were just some of the questions answered by four of television’s best cinematographers during Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts panel, conducted virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch the full interview with Marshall Adams (“Better Call Saul”), John Conroy (“Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”), David Mullen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and David Reichert (“Deadliest Catch”).

All four panelists also conducted 10-minute individual interviews that delved deeper into their own shows, as did cinematographer David Klein (“Homeland”). Watch each by clicking on their names below.

Marshall Adams is also known for his work on “El Camino,” “Shut Eye,” “Rush Hour,” “Grimm” and “CSI: New York.”

John Conroy has received one Emmy nomination for “Luther” and has won an American Society of Cinematographers Award for “The Terror: Infamy.” Other DP projects have included “The Name of the Rose,” “The Happy Prince” and “Broadchurch.”

David Klein is a three-time Emmy nominee for “Homeland” and “Deadwood.” He also received an ASC nom for “Homeland.” Other projects have included “Six,” “True Blood” and “Pushing Daisies.”

David Mullen is an Emmy winner for “Maisel” among his two nominations and another two from the ASC. Other projects have included “Get Shorty,” “Extant,” “Mad Men,” “United States of Tara” and “Smash.”

David Reichert is a five-time Emmy nominee with a win in 2015 for “Deadliest Catch.” Other projects have included “Hostile Planet,” “Our Planet” and “Bering Sea Gold.”

