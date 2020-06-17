Costume designers for ‘Hollywood,’ ‘Masked Singer,’ ‘Patsy and Loretta,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ ‘Yellowstone’ join Gold Derby’s Emmy Q&A series

Five of TV’s top costume designers will reveal the secrets behind their success when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2020 Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the designers together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2020 Emmy contenders:

JOHNETTA BOONE represents Paramount Network for “Yellowstone”

Boone has worked on such projects as “Uncle Drew,” “Greenleaf,” “A Madea Christmas,” “Steel Magnolias,” “For Colored Girls” and “Cadillac Records.”

CHRISTINE BIESELIN CLARK represents CBS All Access for “Star Trek: Picard”

Clark received a Costume Designers Guild nomination for “Tron: Legacy.” Other projects have included “Into the Badlands,” “Spy,” “The Maze Runner,” “Ender’s Game” and “Raising Genius.”

SARAH EVELYN represents Netflix for “Hollywood”

Evelyn received a CDG nomination for “American Horror Story.” Other projects have included “Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw,” “Hidden America with Jonah Ray,” “Hollywood Medium” and “Total Divas.”

LEIGH LEVERETT represents Lifetime for “Patsy and Loretta”

Leverett is also known for her work on “Stuber,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “A Walk in the Woods,” “Safe Haven” and “One Tree Hill.”

MARINA TOYBINA represents Fox for “The Masked Singer”

Toybina is a four-time Emmy winner for “Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “55th Annual Grammy Awards” and “The X Factor.” She was also nominated this past year at the Emmys and CDG for “The Masked Singer.”

