TV costume designers for ‘The Alienist,’ ‘The Good Lord Bird,’ ‘Ratched,’ ‘The Right Stuff,’ ‘Sylvie’s Love’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Five top TV costume designers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, December 1, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a group chat with Marcus and all of the designers together.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Alienist: Angel of Darkness” (TNT): Rudy Mance

Mance received an Emmy nomination for “The Alienist.” Other projects have included “The Politician,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose,” “The Knick” and “The Leftovers.”

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime and Blumhouse): Amy Andrews-Harrell

Andrews-Harrell is an Emmy winner for “John Adams” and a nominee for “Killing Lincoln.” Other projects have included “Emperor,” “Speed Kills,” “Mercy Street,” “Killing Kennedy” and “Louie.”

“Ratched” (Netflix): Rebecca Guzzi

Guzzi is an Emmy winner for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” and a nominee for “American Horror Story.” Other projects have included “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Blunt Talk.”

“The Right Stuff” (Nat Geo and Disney): Hope Hanafin



Hanafin received two Emmy nominations for “Warm Springs” and “Gepetto.” Other projects have included “(500) Days of Summer,” “The Newsroom,” “Lackawanna Blues,” “A Lesson Before Dying” and “Winchell.”

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime): Phoenix Mellow

Mellow’s career has included such projects as “Hollywood,” “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” “When They See Us,” “Black Panther,” “Mindhunter” and “Katy Perry: Small Talk.”

