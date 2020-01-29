TV Hall of Fame 2020: Red carpet interviews for inductions of Seth MacFarlane, Cicely Tyson, Bob Iger, Geraldine Laybourne, Jay Sandrich

Gold Derby had a featured spot on the red carpet for Tuesday’s TV Hall of Fame ceremony in North Hollywood. The Television Academy inducted five more legends:

ABC and Disney executive Bob Iger (presented by Kerry Washington)

Nickelodeon and Oxygen executive Geraldine Laybourne (presented by Anne Sweeney)

Actor/producer Seth MacFarlane (presented by Don Mischer)

Director Jay Sandrich (presented by James Burrows)

Actress Cicely Tyson (presented by Shonda Rhimes)

Previous inductee Ron Howard opened the ceremony with a few remarks about this type of honor and each of the recipients.

Enjoy our six short red carpet chats with the following people (click the name for the video link):

Edward Asner — Emmy winner and former SAG President

James Burrows — Emmy-winning director and producer

Ron Howard — Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner

Geraldine Laybourne — 2020 Hall of Fame inductee

Don Mischer — 15-time Emmy-winning producer and director

Frank Scherma — Television Academy Chairman and CEO

The first induction was held in 1984 and it’s been an annual tradition almost every year. That class of legends consisted of actress/executive Lucille Ball, actor/comedian Milton Berle, writer Paddy Chayefsky, writer/producer Norman Lear, journalist Edward R. Murrow, CBS founder William S. Paley, and NBC founder David Sarnoff.

The most recent class from late 2017 featured the inductions of production designer Roy Christopher, producer/writer Rhimes, comedian/actress Joan Rivers, producer/writer John Wells and the original cast of “Saturday Night Live” (Dan Akyroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman and Gilda Radner).

