Production designers for ‘Couples Therapy,’ ‘Godfather of Harlem,’ ‘Little Mermaid Live,’ ‘Westworld’ join Gold Derby’s Emmy Q&A series

Four of TV’s top production designers will reveal the secrets behind their success when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2020 Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the designers together.

SEEalmost 300 interviews with 2020 Emmy contenders

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2020 Emmy contenders:

MISTY BUCKLEY represents Disney/ABC for “The Little Mermaid Live”

Buckley is primarily known for her design work on live programs and special events, including “Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Show,” “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” “The BRIT Awards” and “Ariana Grande at the BBC.”

HOWARD CUMMINGS represents HBO for “Westworld”

Cummings is a two-time Emmy winner for “The Knick” and “Behind the Candelabra” among his four nominations. He has also received four career nominations from the Art Directors Guild with one win. Other projects have included “Magic Mike,” “Contagion,” “Ghost Town,” “Rent” and “The Rainmaker.”

DAN LEIGH represents Epix for “Godfather of Harlem”

Leigh was nominated at the Emmys for “Taking Chance” and with the Art Directors Guild for “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Other projects have included “Gypsy,” “John Wick,” “The Americans,” “Person of Interest” and “Warrior.”

NORA MENDIS represents Showtime for “Couples Therapy”

Mendis is best known for her work on “Topside,” “Betty,” “Goldie,” “The Sound of Silence” and “The Incredible Jessica James.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Emmys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions