RSVP today to join! TV production designers for ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘Ozark,’ ‘Small Axe,’ ‘Snowpiercer’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Four top TV production designers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Monday, December 7, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a group chat with Joyce and all of the designers together.

RSVP today to this specific event by clicking here to book your reservation. Or click here to RSVP for our entire ongoing panel series. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“Lovecraft Country” and “Westworld” (HBO): Howard Cummings

Cummings is a two-time Emmy winner for “Behind the Candelabra” and “The Knick.” He has received three other nominations for “The Knick” and “Westworld” (twice). Other projects have included “The Laundromat,” “Magic Mike,” “Contagion,” “Rent” and “The Usual Suspects.”

“Ozark” (Netflix): David Bomba

Bomba was nominated this year at the Emmys for “Ozark.” Other projects have included “Godless,” “Mudbound,” “The Great Debaters,” “Walk the Line” and “Gia.”

“Small Axe” (Amazon Prime): Helen Scott



Scott’s career has included “Baghdad Central,” “A Very English Scandal,” “Wuthering Heights,” “Fish Tank” and “EastEnders.”

“Snowpiercer” (TNT): Barry Robison

Robison’s career has included such projects as “One Night in Miami,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Vacation,” “Pitch Perfect” and “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

