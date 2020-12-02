RSVP today! TV showrunners for ‘The Boys,’ ‘The Comey Rule,’ ‘Dead to Me,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘Little America’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Five top TV showrunners will reveal the secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Tuesday, December 8, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Marcus Dixon and a group chat with Marcus and all of the producers together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime): Eric Kripke

Kripke’s career has included such projects as “Supernatural,” “Timeless,” “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” and “Revolution.”

“The Comey Rule” (Showtime): Billy Ray

Ray was an Oscar nominee for his screenplay of “Captain Phillips.” Other projects have included “Richard Jewell,” “Gemini Man,” “The Hunger Games,” “State of Play” and “Shattered Glass.”

“Dead to Me” (Netflix): Liz Feldman

Feldman was nominated this year at the Emmys for “Dead to Me” and is a Daytime Emmy winner for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Other projects have included “2 Broke Girls,” “The Great Indoors” and “One Big Happy.”

“Insecure” (HBO): Prentice Penny



Penny was nominated this year at the Emmys for “Insecure.” Other projects have included “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Hustle,” “Happy Endings” and “Scrubs.”

“Little America” (Apple TV+): Lee Eisenberg

Eisenberg is a six-time Emmy nominee for “The Office” and “Hello Ladies: The Movie.” Other projects have included “Good Boys,” “Bad Teacher” and “Trophy Wife.”

