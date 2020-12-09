RSVP today! TV showrunners for ‘P-Valley,’ ‘Raised by Wolves,’ ‘The Stand,’ ‘The Undoing’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts series

Four top TV showrunners will reveal the secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 guild and Emmy contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published on Wednesday, December 16, at 5:00 p.m. PT; 8:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our managing editor Chris Beachum and a group chat with Chris and all of the producers together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 guild and Emmy contenders:

“P-Valley” (Starz): Katori Hall

Hall is an Olivier Award-winning playwright whose TV career has included such projects as “Cast Black Talent Virtual Reading Series,” “The One You Never Forget” and “Arkabutla.”

“Raised by Wolves” (HBO Max): Aaron Guzikowski

Guzikowski’s career has included such projects as “Papillon,” “The Red Road,” “Prisoners” and “Contraband.”

“The Stand” (CBS All Access): Benjamin Cavell

Cavell is an Emmy nominee for “Homeland.” Other projects have included “SEAL Team,” “Sneaky Pete,” “Justified” and “Wall Street.”

“The Undoing” (HBO): Susanne Bier



Bier is an Emmy winner for “The Night Manager.” Other projects have included “Bird Box,” “Serena,” “A Second Chance,” “Things We Lost in the Fire” and “After the Wedding.”

