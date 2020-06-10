Showrunners for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Truth Be Told,’ ‘Vida,’ ‘Watchmen’ join Gold Derby’s Emmy Q&A series

Five of TV’s top showrunners will reveal what makes their programs successful when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with key 2020 Emmy contenders this month. Each creative exec will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our managing editor Chris Beachum and a group chat with Chris and all of the producers together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2020 Emmy contenders:

KERRY EHRIN represents Apple TV+ for “The Morning Show”

Ehrin has also been a producer for “Rise,” “Bates Motel,” “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.” She has received 2 Emmy nominations for producing “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wonder Years” plus 5 WGA nominations.

DAMON LINDELOF represents HBO for “Watchmen”

Lindelof has also been a producer for “The Leftovers,” “Lost” and “Crossing Jordan.” His work on “Lost” brought him 10 Emmy nominations with a win for Best Drama Series in 2005. He has received 11 WGA nominations and 8 from the PGA.

BRUCE MILLER represents Hulu for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Miller has also been a producer for “The 100,” “Eureka,” “Medium,” “Everwood” and “E.R.” He won Best Drama Series in 2017 for “The Handmaid’s Tale” among his five nominations. He has received 4 WGA nominations and 2 from the PGA.

TANYA SARACHO represents Starz for “Vida”

Saracho has also been a producer for “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Looking.” She is a well-known playwright who has also been a writer for “Girls” and “Devious Maids.”

NICHELLE TRAMBLE SPELLMAN represents Apple TV+ for “Truth Be Told”

Saracho has also been a producer for “The Good Wife” and a writer for “Justified.” She is a 2-time nominee with the WGA.

