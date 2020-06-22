Top TV showrunners panel: ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Vida,’ ‘Truth Be Told’ [WATCH]

What TV shows influenced some of Hollywood’s top writer-producers? What legendary actors were they excited to work with on their own programs? And what lessons have they learned during their time in the business that they wish they could’ve told their younger selves? These were just some of the questions answered by five of television’s best showrunners during Gold Derby’s Meet the Experts panel, conducted virtually by managing editor Chris Beachum. Watch the full interview with Kerry Ehrin (“The Morning Show”), Damon Lindelof (“Watchmen”), Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Tanya Saracho (“Vida”) and Nichelle Tramble Spellman (“Truth Be Told”) above.

Kerry Ehrin has also been the co-creator and co-showrunner of “Bates Motel,” plus a writer/producer for “Rise,” “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.” She has received 2 Emmy nominations for producing “Friday Night Lights” and “The Wonder Years” plus 5 WGA nominations.

Damon Lindelof has also been a producer for “The Leftovers,” “Lost” and “Crossing Jordan.” His work on “Lost” brought him 10 Emmy nominations with a win for Best Drama Series in 2005. He has received 11 WGA nominations and 8 from the PGA.

Bruce Miller has also been a producer for “The 100,” “Eureka,” “Medium,” “Everwood” and “E.R.” He won Best Drama Series in 2017 for “The Handmaid’s Tale” among his five nominations. He has received 4 WGA nominations and 2 from the PGA.

Tanya Saracho has also been a producer for “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Looking.” She is a well-known playwright who has also been a writer for “Girls” and “Devious Maids.”

Nichelle Tramble Spellman has also been a producer for “The Good Wife” and a writer for “Justified.” She is a 2-time nominee with the WGA.

