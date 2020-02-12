Tyler Cameron is not happy about Kelley ‘job-shaming’ the other ‘Bachelor’ women

Somewhat surprisingly, Kelley Flanagan was sent home by Peter Weber on Monday’s “The Bachelor,” but not before getting in one last swipe at the other ladies. The 27-year-old, who was on a three-on-one date with Victoria F. and Hannah Ann, shaded the others for not having as notable a career as she does as an attorney, which did not sit well with “The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron.

“How dare you job shame those girls Kelly [sic],” Cameron tweeted. “I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!! #FuriousGeorge.”

In the episode, Flanagan snipped, “I mean, look at me, I’m an attorney. The other girls? What are they?”

For the record, Victoria F. is a medical sales rep and Hannah Ann is a model. Kelsey and Madison, the other two women who made the final four with Victoria F. and Hannah Ann, are a professional clothier and a foster parent recruiter, respectively.

How dare you job shame those girls Kelly… I didn’t have a job when I came on the show!! #FuriousGeorge — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

Cameron, who finished second on Hannah Brown‘s season of “The Bachelorette” last year, later clarified his comments after Kelley fans came for him, this time spelling her name correctly.

SEE ABC exec responds to that ‘Bachelor’ conspiracy theory that claims Peter ends up with a producer

“From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a bad ass [sic], but for those saying she’s right about calling the others girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong,” he wrote. “We all are on different journeys and time tables of successs [sic], who are we to judge others journey.”

From what I’ve seen and heard I think Kelley is a bad ass, but for those saying she’s right about calling the others girls out because they don’t have an elevated job are wrong. We all are on different journeys and time tables of successs, who are we to judge others journey. https://t.co/fE8RDBkP2z — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

When a fan replied saying he might be too quick to judge because Kelley could’ve been edited out of context, the former contractor stood his ground. “I’m not worried about that at all,” he responded. “It’s a learning lesson and should be talked about.”

I’m not worried about that at all. It’s a learning lesson and should be talked about — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 11, 2020

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions