Tyler Crispen (‘Big Brother 22’) exit interview: Memphis and Cody are ‘biggest threats to win’

A relatively quiet week in the “Big Brother” house ended with the eviction of Tyler Crispen on Thursday night, just one week after the 25-year old took a shot at Season 18 champ Nicole Franzel, but missed. Tyler and Christmas Abbott were caught on the wrong side of the vote when they attempted to oust Nicole during last week’s triple eviction, putting them in the crosshairs of Head of Household Cody Calafiore. After Cody won the Veto as well, Nicole, Memphis Garrett and Enzo Palumbo evicted Tyler over Christmas by a vote of 3-0, sending the Season 18 runner-up out the front door to meet host Julie Chen Moonves.

“I was definitely coming after Memphis and Cody,” Tyler admitted in his exit interview when asked if they made the right choice to evict him. “I thought they were the strongest competitors and the biggest threats to win and I think they viewed me the same way.”

“I really just think they just saw me as a threat,” Tyler continued. “Now that we’re getting down to it, the final five, they might have got confused with where my priorities were lying. I really think Nicole is definitely Cody’s number one. I think he wants to take her as far as possible and sit with her in the end.”

But what was Tyler thinking when he tried to flip the vote on Nicole? “It was just a last minute thing,” he explained. “I had been putting little seeds in Enzo’s head for a couple weeks, like ‘Man, Cody’s got Nicole dude. We need to cut that as soon as possible.’ And I saw an opportunity. Me and Christmas came together. We didn’t have time to finish the conversation with Enzo and he didn’t come through.”

So why was Tyler willing to risk his game for “rookie” David Alexander? “I don’t know, there’s just something about his story,” Tyler confessed. “Just being the first evicted last season and I was a big fan of him. I wanted to see him do well this year. Even when he was running loose I was like, ‘Come on David! Come back home. Let’s work together.’ I was hoping to get to a point where he was forced to work with me. It made it easier to vote out Nicole even though it kinda messed me up a little bit.”

Despite Tyler playing hard down the final stretch of the season, the Ohio native admitted his head wasn’t always in the game. “I think it kind of set the tone for me,” he revealed. “I was in my own head a lot, I was doubting myself. I felt at times I just slipped away from myself and I was reckless, to say the the least. It might have caught up to me.”

Tyler now joins Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kevin Campbell, David and Dani Briones in the jury house. They will help decide the winner of the $500,000 grand prize on the All-Stars live finale, Wednesday, October 28.

