Tyler Crispen (‘Big Brother 22’) on potential eviction: ‘It’s not over yet’

Tyler Crispen is one of the most-liked people to ever play “Big Brother,” even winning “America’s Favorite Player” in Season 20. However, his game is now on the line as he’s one of two houseguests up for eviction on Thursday night — the other being Christmas Abbott. Even though Tyler is seen as a huge target in the game by his cohorts, he warned viewers that “it’s not over yet” at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

“Honestly, if I was these people, I would definitely vote me out,” Tyler said about his potential eviction. “But it’s not over yet. I’ve convinced some people in my ‘Big Brother’ career to do some crazy stuff and keeping me in this house right now might be the craziest of all. So folks, let’s get crazy. Let’s keep Tyler in the house.”

The other nominee wasn’t shocked to see herself still eligible for eviction after Head of Household Cody Calafiore also claimed the Veto medallion. “Surprise! I’m still on the block,” Christmas proclaimed in the Diary Room. “I feel pretty confident that I’m gonna stay, but I still have to go and do the work that is required for me to stay.” Christmas added that it’s her son’s second birthday on Thursday night, so she said there’s “no way” she’s going to get evicted on that day.

For his part, Cody didn’t seem necessarily passionate about sending home either of his two nominees. “My noms are locked and there are great reasons to send either Tyler or Christmas home,” he stated. “So we’re just gonna have to see how this week plays out. Either way, I’m sending one of these people to the jury, and that puts me one step closer to $500,000.”

Right now the jury house consists of five eliminated players: Dani Briones, David Alexander, Kevin Campbell, Da’Vonne Rogers and Ian Terry. Who will be next to join them, Tyler or Christmas? Find out Thursday, October 8 on CBS, where the final five will officially be named.

