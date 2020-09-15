Grade Tyra Banks as the new host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’: Does she deserve an A or an F on her first night out? [POLL]

There was a lot of upheaval going into season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars,” not the least of which was the COVID-19 pandemic, which required new protocols to ensure everyone’s safety. But the show threw in another surprise when it let go of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts. Tyra Banks stepped in to fill their shoes, and also to assume a role as an executive producer. So how did she do during the season premiere episode? Scroll down to grade her performance.

Banks previously hosted the reality competition shows “America’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent,” but she had no previous involvement with “DWTS” so her selection came as a surprise. But she made a strong first impression when she arrived in the ballroom, decked out in a voluminous red ballgown perfect for social distancing — there was no way anyone could get within six feet of her with that giant skirt. She quickly changed out of that into a more practical ensemble for the rest of the show — complete with some massive bling because Tyra’s gotta stay Tyra.

But Banks’s toughest job on Monday night was just to keep the show moving. Even during a normal season wit 12 or 13 contestants, getting through everyone’s clip packages, performances, judges’ critiques, and scores in the span of two hours is challenging, but this season has 15 stars vying for the Mirror Ball Trophy, plus the introduction of former pro Derek Hough at the judges’ table and the difficulty of conducting her duties from a safe distance. That didn’t leave much time for Banks to really settle in, but the show ran on time and as far as we know, no one has gotten COVID yet.

Vote below to let us know what you thought of her performance during the season premiere.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.