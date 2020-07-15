Tyra Banks says ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29 will be ‘next level’: ‘Get ready because it’s going to be different’

“America’s Next Top Model” was next-level fierce, and that’s what Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars” is will be, according to new host Tyra Banks.

“It is going to be so next level. I am having meetings with [executive producer/showrunner] Andrew Llinares, and he talks like this [British accent], ‘Tyra, you just don’t know. It’s going to be next level,'” Banks told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday (watch above). “And we’re doing all this crazy stuff, taking it to the next level, but still keeping the stuff that we know America loves. But you need to get ready because it’s going to be different.”

The supermodel, who will also be an executive producer, replaces original host Tom Bergeron, who’s exiting after 15 years, and co-host Erin Andrews, who joined in 2014. ABC and BBC Studios, which produces “Dancing,” said their departures were a result of the show going in a “new creative direction.” Llinares was brought in last year to reinvigorate the show after it endured backlash for its lackluster 27th season and a ratings decline.

Banks will be the show’s first solo host and first Black female host. “Today’s the first time I’m hearing this first with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and Black women. I never even thought of that,” Banks said when told. “And so I like breaking those doors down so that we don’t have any more firsts, but it’s nice to be first, right? So you can open that door and let so many other people in after you.”

The former “America’s Got Talent” host did not offer any more details about the upcoming season, which is still on tap for the fall. The only confirmed contestant so far is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. As for rumors about Dr. Anthony Fauci joining, Banks “cannot confirm or deny.” “I don’t know if he would do this right now,” she said. “But I can imagine once we have our cure [for coronavirus], once we have our vaccine, I don’t know — he might have to come on and do a little cha-cha-cha to celebrate.”

Banks taught us all how to smize on “Top Model,” but is it possible to smize while dancing? “Is it possible? It’s going to be required,” she deadpanned. “No, I’m joking. It’s not going to be required. However, I think there’s something like a whip and smize,” she said as she whipped her head around. “We need to see who’s going to whip and smize.”

