Tyson Apostol (‘Survivor 40’) exit interview: It’s ‘a bummer being voted out,’ but I’m ready to live the ‘aloha lifestyle’

As Gold Derby predicted, Tyson Apostol was voted out of “Survivor: Winners at War” in this week’s fourth episode. This former champion from “Survivor: Blood vs. Water” was anticipating an “easy vote” at the Dakal camp after everyone said they’d be on board with Nick Wilson going home. However, Tyson was thrown for a loop at tribal council when he was eliminated by a 7-1-1 vote over Nick and Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (Nick cast the sole vote for Kim in case Tyson had an immunity idol).

“It’s for sure a bummer being voted out,” Tyson said in his post-show exit interview. “But the Edge of Extinction does take a little bit of the sting out of it. I assume it’s just gonna be living the aloha lifestyle 24/7.” In classic Tyson fashion, he concluded by asking, “Pina coladas, perhaps?”

After having his torch snuffed by host Jeff Probst, Tyson made the bold move to bequeath his fire token to Nick. “I’d rather just swallow it,” Tyson harrumphed as he looked at the boxes of the 15 players still in the game. “There’s a fire token from your hero, Nick,” he said as he dropped it in Nick’s box. The “hero” comment was in reference to the group’s discussion at tribal council in which many of the new players admitted to being starstruck by some of the “Survivor” legends they were now competing against.

At the Edge of Extinction, Tyson met up with the first four eliminated castaways: Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, Danni Boatwright and Ethan Zohn. The first thing Tyson noticed was how much firewood they had, to which they all laughed and told him, “You have no idea.” On the 10th day the four Extinction Island inhabitants were tasked with bringing 20 logs each from the top of the mountain to their camp for a fire token reward. All of them successfully completed the task before sundown, including Ethan who had to be checked by the doctor when he felt faint.

“Winners at War” (Season 40) was Tyson’s fourth time playing the game of “Survivor.” He initially appeared in “Tocantins” (Season 18) where he was the eighth person voted out. He returned in “Heroes vs. Villains” (Season 20) as a member of the villains tribe where he was the sixth person sent home. Finally, he received the $1 million check during his third appearance in “Blood vs. Water” (Season 27), where he played with his girlfriend Rachel Foulger.

