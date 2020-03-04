Tyson Apostol (‘Survivor: Winners at War’) will get the boot next, according to our odds

It’s not looking good for Tyson Apostol for the next episode of “Survivor: Winners at War,” according to Gold Derby users. Predictors have the “Blood vs. Water” champ as the person who will be booted from this Wednesday’s 4th episode after a rough episode last week. The 39-year-old, who is now playing his fourth season of “Survivor,” set plans in motion to target the queen, Sandra Diaz-Twine, but she found out about it. With Tyson not having the numbers to feasibly get her out, he might indeed be the fifth winner sent to the Edge of Extinction.

Tyson currently has 13/10 odds of being booted next in “Survivor: Winners at War,” according to our users. If it’s not Tyson, our prognosticators expect Adam Klein to be ousted, with 39/10 odds. Adam had a rough episode himself last week after targeting Parvati Shallow and somewhat bafflingly deciding to tell her closest ally, Rob Mariano, about the plan. This resulted in Adam getting three votes, one vote away from being eliminated. Unless there are major changes, it seems likely that Tyson or Adam are in grave danger at this point in the game.

As for who Gold Derby sees as the winner of this all-winners season, Sophie Clarke has taken the lead with 37/10 odds. The “South Pacific” champion steals the crown from her alliance partner Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands”), who is at no. 2 after three weeks in the pole position among our predictions. Parvati (“Micronesia”) is at a distant third, while Tony Vlachos (“Cagayan”) is at no. 4 and Michele Fitzgerald (“Kaoh Rong”) rounds out the top five.

Gold Derby users are also expecting Sele to turn their losing streak around this episode, which would align with the predictions for Tyson’s ouster. The blue-buffed tribe has lost three of the first four challenges of the season. To make matters worse, the opposing Dakal tribe has not only won three immunity challenges but they’ve won rewards to go along with them, making the disparity even starker. Fans also expect no idol plays or medevacs this episode.

Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.