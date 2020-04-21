It’s time to believe it: Kaitlyn Dever should (and will) bag an Emmy nom for her heartrending work on ‘Unbelievable’

The Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Emmy race has seen changes recently, with Nat Geo’s “Genius: Aretha” forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic and HBO’s “The Undoing” moving to the fall, taking their respective leading ladies Cynthia Erivo and Nicole Kidman out of contention. Nevertheless, the field remains stacked with Academy Award winners and/or nominees, as well as Emmy darlings. So I ask of you, Emmy voters, to keep breakthrough performer Kaitlyn Dever’s searing work in Netflix’s true-crime miniseries “Unbelievable” top of mind come voting.

The eight-part series opens with an episode that sees Dever in nearly every frame as 18-year-old Marie Adler, who in 2008 reports being raped at knifepoint to her local police in Lynnwood, Washington. Marie is asked to recount her rape multiple times, which Dever convincingly plays as though salt is being repeatedly poured on an open wound. Straight away, she puts you in the mindset of a rape victim who risks not being believed. Whenever Marie’s memory blanks, leading to similar but not identical recounts of the incident, you see fret dawning on Dever’s face, as Marie is fully aware that she’s under a magnifying glass. These flashes of fret quickly morph into those of despondency when two male police officers pressure Marie into saying she made it up. Her line, “I’m pretty positive that it happened,” and Dever’s perfect delivery of it become all the more devastating once Marie sees no way out and gives into the officers’ pressure.

The premiere caps off with two hard-hitting scenes for Dever, the first of which sees Marie’s social services program team shame her for making up the assault, while in the second, Marie contemplates committing suicide. In both, Dever brings to light the horrific feeling of being abandoned and judged by the people who are supposed to help her.

Leads of limited series and TV movies get to submit their entire project at the Emmys, but if they had to enter episode submissions, “Unbelievable’s” opener is the tailor-made obvious choice for Dever. Still, she could benefit from opening the show with a performance that is sure to elicit a profound emotional response in voters.

Starting with the second hour, the series jumps between Marie’s storyline and that of Merritt Wever and Toni Collette, whose Colorado detectives Karen Duvall and Grace Rasmussen, respectively, discover unnerving similarities between rape cases in their state and Marie’s case. Marie remains the show’s emotional centerpiece throughout and enhances the heft of Wever and Collette’s arc. That is especially true when Marie’s environment turns against her, resulting in an internalization of all her grievances. Dever’s performance becomes subtler as a result, but she never hides the fact that the said grievances are piling up on the inside, waiting to burst — until they aren’t. For a rape victim who is then charged with false reporting, there is no light at the end of the tunnel, which Dever channels through Marie’s behavioral acquiescence and defeat. Later, during a therapy session of Marie’s, Dever utters the line that contextualizes her character’s entire arc and gives the show its title: “If the truth is inconvenient, if the truth doesn’t fit, they don’t believe it.”

After the serial rapist is caught and sentenced to life in prison in the finale, Dever is only mildly cheerful as Marie, but appropriately so as she will forever wear the scars of her traumatic experience. Her final scene, however, in which she calls Karen to thank her for her commitment and her virtue, offers what is perhaps Dever’s most tender moment onscreen. It’s as touching as it a perfect conclusion to both Marie’s arc and Dever’s performance.

Dever will face internal Emmy competition from her co-star Wever, but both are forecasted to snag noms, according to our combined odds: Wever is in third place, while Dever is in fourth. They are sandwiched by Regina King (“Watchmen”) and Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) in the top two spots, and “Little Fires Everywhere” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington behind them. Dever and Wever’s co-star Collette, who will contend in supporting, is currently the frontrunner to win in her category.

While Blanchett, Washington and Witherspoon can all benefit from their shows airing in the last two months of eligibility, Dever was able to capitalize on “Unbelievable’s” early September release. Like Wever (and Collette), she racked up Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards bids. Such bids may not be as essential for Wever since she’s already a two-time Emmy champ, but it helps puts someone like Dever — a 23-year-old newcomer to the awards scene — on the map.

You could argue that because both Collette and Wever are bigger names and past Emmy winners, their path to noms for “Unbelievable” is easier than Dever’s, but bear in mind that all three were able to land mentions at Critics’ Choice and the Globes. The only exception was the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Collette was the show’s only citation. But given the group’s affinity for movie stars contending in the TV races and its joint recognition of lead and supporting TV performances in one category, Dever and Wever’s omissions are no cause for worry.

It’s no surprise that awards groups have recognized all three gals as a package since their contributions to the show are equally indispensable. It seems like a safe bet to see this pattern repeat at the Emmys, especially because voters can check off as many names on their nominating ballot as they want. And with “Unbelievable” poised to pull off a Best Limited Series nom — it’s in second place in our odds — following a solid winter and guild awards run, with limited series nominations at Critics’ Choice, the Globes, the Producers and Writers Guild Awards, voters might be checking it off across the board, which would help Dever.

Even though “Unbelievable” is the first show to properly catapult the young actress into the awards conversation, it’s by far not Dever’s first notable credit. An 11-year veteran of the industry, Dever has co-starred on “Justified” and “Last Man Standing,” while on the film side she’s been in “Short Term 12” (2013), “The Front Runner” (2018), “Beautiful Boy” (2018) and last year’s well-received “Booksmart.” Voters might have already been familiar with, and taken to, her work before “Unbelievable,” and now have the chance to recognize her for her collective achievements on the big and small screens.

