‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend’: Could Netflix’s interactive movie win ‘Kimmy’ her first Emmy?

In the series finale of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” it looked like our red-headed heroine had gotten her life mostly sorted out by turning her experiences into a successful children’s book. Unfortunately for her (but luckily for fans of the show), she had one final challenge to face in Netflix’s interactive movie “Kimmy vs. The Reverend.” This is also good news for the cast and creators behind the series, since they have another shot at finally nabbing their first Emmy win.

Unlike co-creator Tina Fey’s previous show, “30 Rock,” which won Best Comedy Series three years in a row, “Kimmy Schmidt” never took the coveted award despite receiving nominations four years in a row. In fact, it never won a single Emmy out of 18 nominations. Fortunately it faces a much different field this time around. Because of the special’s unique format, it can compete in both Best TV Movie and Best Interactive Media, and it’s in that latter category that “Kimmy” stands its best chance at victory.

The Netflix special’s Choose Your Own Adventure style meshes well with the show’s sensibility, since it takes place in a much more cartoonish and silly version of reality anyway. The streamer’s previous attempt at an interactive special, “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” won that Emmy prize last year, so voters are clearly intrigued by the possibilities of the format. Speaking of “Black Mirror,” that TV academy fave will be competing in Best Drama Series this year after taking the TV Movie award in 2017 and 2018, another boon to “Kimmy’s” odds.

The show’s ensemble cast also has an opportunity to compete in new categories. Tituss Burgess, who earned four Best Comedy Supporting Actor nominations in a row as struggling actor Titus Andromedon but no victories, might have better luck in the Movie/Mini Supporting Actor category. Kimmy herself could also finally triumph, as Ellie Kemper will be competing in Best Movie/Mini Actress after two unsuccessful Best Comedy Actress bids. Prior supporting contender Jane Krakowski and previous guest nominee Jon Hamm could both contend as well, and perhaps voters will finally make room for Carol Kane, who was noticeably absent from the race throughout the show’s run.

And perhaps Emmy darling Fey, who surprisingly never earned a writing nomination for the show (she did compete for acting, producing and songwriting six times), could add a 10th trophy to her shelf for penning the special with co-creator Robert Carlock, Sam Means and Meredith Scardino. Of course, she could also take home some gold as a producer should “Kimmy” win either Best Interactive Media or Best TV Movie, and that’s a victory that even a mole woman could appreciate.

