‘Uncut Gems’ predicted to win the most Independent Spirit Awards this weekend, but ‘Marriage Story’ will take Best Feature

The 2020 Independent Spirit Awards will be handed out on Saturday, February 8, in 18 competitive categories honoring the best in low-budget filmmaking. We’re predicting 13 of those categories here in our predictions center, and we think the gambling thriller “Uncut Gems” will come away with the most awards, but not the top prize. Scroll down to see our predictions by film, and make or update your own predictions here.

“Uncut Gems” is tied with “The Lighthouse” with a leading five nominations, and according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, it’ll win Best Director (Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie), Best Male Lead (Adam Sandler) and Best Editing. However, the Netflix domestic drama “Marriage Story” is expected to win Best Feature.

All you have to do to vote for the Spirit Award winners is to become a member of Film Independent by paying yearly dues of $95, so their winners tend to be more populist, often honoring the highest-profile awards season contender in any given category. In this case that’s “Marriage Story,” which is the only contender for Best Feature that earned any nominations at the Oscars (it has six bids there, including Best Picture).

“Marriage Story” is also expected to win its only other competitive nomination: Best Screenplay for writer-director Noah Baumbach. It will come away with a third victory just like “Uncut Gems,” but in an honorary category: the Robert Altman Award, which goes to the director, casting director and ensemble cast. That’s why the film is missing from the individual acting and directing categories.

Do you agree with our predictions?

“Uncut Gems”

Best Director — Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie

Best Male Lead — Adam Sandler

Best Editing

“Marriage Story”

Best Feature

Best Screenplay

Robert Altman Award (honorary)

“The Lighthouse”

Best Supporting Male — Willem Dafoe

Best Cinematography

“American Factory”

Best Documentary

“Booksmart”

Best First Feature

“Hustlers”

Best Supporting Female — Jennifer Lopez

“Judy”

Best Female Lead — Renee Zellweger

“Parasite”

Best International Film

“See You Yesterday”

Best First Screenplay

