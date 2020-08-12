‘Unorthodox’ costume designer Justine Seymour on getting to ‘celebrate clothing’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I like anything that’s got a little pomp and ceremony to it and their clothing does celebrate clothing and it’s not just High Street, cheap, comfortable stuff,” says costume designer Justine Seymour about the Satmar Jewish community that she helped to depict in “Unorthodox.” She elaborates in her exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above). “I really like the fact that when the Satmar community do get dressed to go out of the house, they actually have a dress code; it’s not a uniform, but they definitely present themselves.” Seymour continues, “I always feel slightly saddened by how sloppy a lot of fashion has become — lots of leggings and sweatshirts. I’m a designer, so it’s dull for me, so in that regard, I loved it.”

Seymour is nominated at the Emmys for Best Contemporary Costumes for her work specifically on the second episode, which she submitted for consideration because it features the wedding between Shira Haas and Amit Rahav‘s characters. She explains, “The wedding — with the magnitude of it — has a really nice punch to it. There are lots of costumes and everyone looks very much part of that community.”

Although Netflix only released “Unorthodox” this spring, Seymour has already collected multiple trophies. She first received a Compassion in Costume Design Award from PETA for using faux fur in the wedding and more recently won a German Television Award. “They actually just put it in the post and sent it to Anna Winger‘s office. They didn’t even contact me personally or anything. It was really the quietest award ever,” laughs Seymour. She qualifies, “It’s a beautiful award and I’m very proud of it.”

